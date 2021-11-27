Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce sales of $520.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.00 million to $542.50 million. Graco posted sales of $470.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.12 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.