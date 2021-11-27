Brokerages Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

NYSE HYLN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. 1,983,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,595. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $7,556,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after buying an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,946 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

