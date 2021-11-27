Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 2,846,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,825. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

