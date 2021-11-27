Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to announce $133.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.90 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $246.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

MARA opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

