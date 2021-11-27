Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.62 million to $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.