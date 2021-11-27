Brokerages Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will post sales of $11.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 billion and the lowest is $11.24 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.25 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

AIG stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American International Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,341,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,288,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.