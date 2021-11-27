Brokerages Expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 474,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.84. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
