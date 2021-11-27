Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. CSX reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 73,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

