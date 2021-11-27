Brokerages Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.74). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ DYN traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $14.71. 130,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,930. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $757.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.16.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

