Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 689,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,642 shares of company stock valued at $246,505 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 552.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Envista by 11,861.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.