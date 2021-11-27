Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $220,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $262.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $272.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.