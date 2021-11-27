Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $35.69 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 56.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $2,792,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

