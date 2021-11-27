Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,534. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $141.25 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $159.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

