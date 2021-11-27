Brokerages Expect Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zhihu’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zhihu will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zhihu.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

ZH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,557. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

