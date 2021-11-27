BSCView (BSCV) Hits Market Capitalization of $303,763.61

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $303,763.61 and approximately $12.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00077974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00103117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.39 or 0.07460708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.83 or 0.99755154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

