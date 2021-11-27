Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,010 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of BLDR opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $74.15.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.