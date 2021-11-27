Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 2,311.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BHLL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.