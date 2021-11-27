Bytom Price Reaches $0.0495 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $80.12 million and $21.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00355562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,716,073,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,619,268,519 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

