C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $96.28 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $1,137,701 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.