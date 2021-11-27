C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,701. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $96.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

