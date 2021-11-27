Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.84

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.84 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 93.60 ($1.22). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 162,362 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of £701.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

