Callan Capital LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $146.18 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

