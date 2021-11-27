Callan Capital LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19,694.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,371 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,001,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $199.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.