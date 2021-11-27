Callan Capital LLC Acquires 60,958 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $23,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

