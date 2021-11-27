Callan Capital LLC Buys 52,929 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 16.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $100,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $86.80 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

