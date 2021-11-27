Callan Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

