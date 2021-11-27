Callan Capital LLC Has $36.03 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 6.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $36,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 74,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 274,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

