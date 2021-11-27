Callan Capital LLC Has $9.63 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

VOX opened at $135.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

