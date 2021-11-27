Callan Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 349,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after purchasing an additional 502,453 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 159,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM opened at $35.85 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

