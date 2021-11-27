Callan Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 2.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 115,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 229,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA opened at $54.59 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $58.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.