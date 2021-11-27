Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 181.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 391,282 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,602,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 240,342 shares during the period.

JMST stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

