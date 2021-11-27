Callan Capital LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

VCR opened at $343.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.22. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $257.86 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

