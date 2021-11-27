Callan Capital LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

