Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.23. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $642.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

