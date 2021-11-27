Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$160.95.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price objective (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$147.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$144.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$107.44 and a 1 year high of C$152.87. The company has a market cap of C$65.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.4899989 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

