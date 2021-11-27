Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,983 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $31,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

CP stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

