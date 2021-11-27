Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$174.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$91.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

