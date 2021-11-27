Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.82. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $127.22 and a one year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

