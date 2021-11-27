Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNAF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $133.53 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $127.22 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

