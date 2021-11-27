Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 691.7% in November

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 691.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.