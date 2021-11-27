Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 691.7% in November

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 691.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
