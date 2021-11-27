CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in November

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannaGrow stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 56,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,473. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get CannaGrow alerts:

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.