CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in November

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CannaGrow stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. 56,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,473. CannaGrow has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
