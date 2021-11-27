Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on MoneyLion Inc. ‘s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MoneyLion in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($43.01) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ML opened at $4.80 on Thursday. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

