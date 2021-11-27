Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 235 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

