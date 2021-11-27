Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,885 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 115,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.