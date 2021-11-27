Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

