Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 830 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 143.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $153.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

