Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

