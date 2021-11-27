Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGRN opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

