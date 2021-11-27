Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Up 857.1% in November

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CPIVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 16,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,467. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Captiva Verde Wellness
