Carbon One Day Trading Volume Tops $132,506.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $132,506.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00104512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.96 or 0.07490013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.62 or 1.00227942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,221,154 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

